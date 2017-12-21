Morda book proves to be a moneyspinner for hospice

A book republished a month ago as a fundraiser for Hope House has already raised £2,000 for the Morda children’s hospice.

The book, a reprint of The Industries of the Morda Valley, was revived by former Advertizer editor Sam Evans and his wife Tibs.

It was originally published in 1939 as a collection of anecdotes in the Advertizer about the many industries that lined the banks of the River Morda and the neighbouring village of Trefonen in the 18th and 19th centuries as the industrial revolution gathered pace.

Few of these fledgling industries survived, and the book is a fascinating insight into this almost-forgotten period in Oswestry’s industrial history.

Sam told the Advertizer: “We were able to get sponsorship for a print run of 800 copies to get the project going, without having a clue how many books would be sold.

“To be perfectly honest, I expected a quick sale of perhaps 100 in the run-up to Christmas, with the rest selling gradually over the years to come. To our astonishment, we have already sold more than half, with £2,000 already handed over to Hope House.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, the town council’s Treble Niners, Stans Superstore and Pinnacle Roofing, and to retailers who have agreed to forego any profit margins, we are able to hand over £5 to Hope House for every copy sold.

“What pleases me so much is that in addition to raising all this money for a very good cause, we have put an important piece of Oswestry history back on local bookshelves.”

Copies are available from a number of outlets including Lawrence Direct in Church Street. For a full list of stockists, ring Sam on 01691 654136 or email samandtibsevans@gmail.com