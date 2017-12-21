More than £1,000 raised for Ellesmere and District Day Centre

Dawn Hewitt, urged on by her former work colleagues at the recently closed Ellesmere Nursing Home performed a Tandem Sky Dive from 10,000 feet at Tilstock Aerodrome.

Dawn along with her colleagues, proudly presented a cheque of £1,100 to Ellesmere and District Day Centre.

She said: “It was a thrilling experience and something I have always wanted to do as a means of raising money for charity.”

The Day Centre sends a big thank you to Dawn for thinking of them at this time of year and wishes her and her colleagues a very Merry Christmas.

The Day Centre is open in the Town Hall every Thursday from 9.30am to 3.00pm anyone is welcome.

