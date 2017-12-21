Snow? That doesn't stop real golfers as ladies'captain drives in at Oswestry...

They say to be a golfer it always helps if you’re a little mad...

So a blizzard and fairways looking straight out of the North Pole was no reason for the ladies of Oswestry Golf Club to postpone their new captain’s drive-in.

Marie Male braved the chill to go out on to the first tee and followed tradition by hitting an exploding ball to celebrate the start of her term of office.

Vice-captain Margaret Dunbar said: “I have been a member at the club for almost 20 years and I can never remember a drive-in taking place in the snow before.

“We still had a good crowd of ladies although some people who would have attended couldn’t make it as their cars were still stuck outside their homes.

“We had a good time – you have to make the most of it, even when the weather was this bad.”

The ladies were dressed as cats for the drive-in. “Well, Marie has three cats so it seemed only fitting!” added Margaret.

Marie, who plays off a handicap of 19, has chosen The Alzheimers Society as her charity for her year in office.

The weather hit all the clubs hard. Most were still closed at the weekend as the rain which followed the snow – and then the promise of frosty nights – made them unplayable.

Greenkeepers at the Vale of Llangollen were out to try to clear the worst of the snow off the greens – but it was laying very thick in the valley.

Most clubs hope to open again sometime this week.