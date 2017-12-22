Pot-bellied pig found wandering in the middle of Oswestry road

Reporter:

Lucy Wain

A pig will be spending Christmas away from its family after it was found wandering in the middle of an Oswestry road.

Rescuers saved the black pot-bellied pig’s bacon after it was reported to West Mercia Police that the pig was in the middle of Morda Road on Wednesday, December 20.

Shropshire Council and the RSPCA were alerted of the loose animal, but unfortunately they were unable to find the owner, so the pig will spend the festive period being cared for by a private individual.

Let’s hope there’s a twist in the tale and the pig is reunited with its owner.

Oswestry cops have asked anyone with any information to call 101.

 

See full story in the Advertizer

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read