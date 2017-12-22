Pot-bellied pig found wandering in the middle of Oswestry road

A pig will be spending Christmas away from its family after it was found wandering in the middle of an Oswestry road.

Rescuers saved the black pot-bellied pig’s bacon after it was reported to West Mercia Police that the pig was in the middle of Morda Road on Wednesday, December 20.

Shropshire Council and the RSPCA were alerted of the loose animal, but unfortunately they were unable to find the owner, so the pig will spend the festive period being cared for by a private individual.

Currently trying to locate the owner of a black pot belly pig that has been found wondering on morda road oswestry. Call 101 with any serious info — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) December 20, 2017

Let’s hope there’s a twist in the tale and the pig is reunited with its owner.

Oswestry cops have asked anyone with any information to call 101.