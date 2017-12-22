Taster day is a huge success for North Shropshire College

North Shropshire College recently held a taster day across the Oswestry and Walford Campuses to show year 11 pupils what life as a student at NSC is like.

The events were a huge success and there was a diverse range of subjects on offer from Beauty Therapy to Animal Management which were widely enjoyed by those who attended.

In addition to the exciting taster sessions, pupils had the chance to win a £20 high street voucher if they took part in the feedback survey, with Millie Batchelor from Mary Webb School, Pontesbury being the lucky winner.

Chloe Edwards, schools liaison and marketing coordinator at NSC, organised and coordinated the event, she said: “The taster day was a great success. It was my first time organising the day and we were pleased to have nearly 400 prospective students take part.

“The lecturing staff put on fantastic, interactive and fun sessions which were the highlight of the day for all, and I would like to thank the staff at NSC for their help in making the event a success. Taster events are a fantastic opportunity for prospective students to see what they might like to study in their future education, and to see the amazing facilities that are on offer.”

NSC will be hosting open events at all campuses in February for anyone who wishes to find out more about the courses on offer from the highly experienced lecturers at the College.

For more information about the courses available at NSC, or to apply now for September 2018, visit the website at www.nsc.ac.uk or call the Admissions Team on 01691 688080.