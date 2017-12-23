Expansion plans at Oswestry attraction 'lacking in detail and confusing'

Expansion plans at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry have been described as “lacking in detail and confusing” by landscape experts.

ESP Ltd was asked to access the retrospective proposal by the tourist attraction on behalf of Shropshire Council for adverse landscape and visual effects.

The plans, which were submitted in October 2016, include the creation of retail space, a cafe, warehouse and outdoor activities including an outdoor theatre, mini railway and crazy golf.

However, a report released this week by ESP Ltd has slammed the application.

It said: “From our review of the proposed plans and reports to date, we consider that this information is both lacking in detail and confusing.

“There is no existing site plan or drawing indicating the field pattern before the development, subject of the retrospective application, was constructed. There is no overall proposed landscape plan that can be read to scale and in context of the surrounding landscape.

“There are inconsistencies between the various plans and the Landscape Management Plan, and the information lacks sufficient detail regarding the fabric, structure and layout of the proposed development.”

The report also says it has been “difficult” for ESP Ltd to make an assessment but adds issues may arise from the changes to the topography, landscape character, and changes to potential views into the site.

It added: “It is our recommendation that the applicant prepares a coherent set of accurate and appropriately scaled plans and undertakes a landscape and visual appraisal of effects on the landscape receptors identified and on the visual receptors.

“If the applicant is unable to find a suitably qualified landscape architect to undertake this appraisal, ESP can prepare a report for the council to assess the potential landscape and visual effects once the revised set of drawings are available and understood.”

A decision has been expected from Shropshire Council by March 2017, however it was revealed last month that the proposal will go before the North Shropshire Planning Committee for a decision.