Panto stars bring Christmas cheer and laughter to hospital children's ward

The cast of a popular festive pantomime delivered a jolly helping of Christmas cheer and laughter to a hospital children’s ward.

Cast members from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which is currently performing at the Stiwt in Rhos, visited youngsters at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen, near Oswestry.

The young patients on Alice Ward were treated to a visit by the stars of the pantomime, including former Eastenders’ actor Tony Discipline, who is playing Prince Charming, Megan Ashley, who is starring as Snow White, Michael Jenkins – AKA Herman the Henchman, and Kyle Corrin, who is playing Muddles.

They spent the afternoon entertaining and chatting to the youngsters.

The children were even treated to a song from Snow White – who sang ‘How Far I’ll Go’ from the popular Disney film ‘Moana’.

Michael, who is also directing the pantomime, said it was a “joy” to visit the children.

He said: “It was wonderful to spend time on Alice Ward entertaining and interacting with the children.

“Pantomime is all about having fun and making everyone smile, and from the children’s faces, it certainly looked as though they enjoyed our time with them.”

Lynwen Morris, play specialist on Alice Ward, said: “It was lovely to welcome the cast of Snow White to the ward and provide a bit of escapism for our young patients.

“Play is proven to significantly improve a poorly child’s hospital experience and the visit from the panto cast was a fantastic distraction from any pain they might be feeling as a result of their illnesses.”

She added: “Every year we try to make Christmas as special as possible for the children on the ward and this year has been no exception, having had a panto visit, as well as recently holding our Christmas party and welcoming some of the TNS football team, who also paid a visit to the children.

“A big thank you to the panto cast for coming in and putting a smile on the children’s faces.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be at the Stiwt Theatre until Sunday, December 31.

Tickets are available to book now from stiwt.com or by calling the theatre’s box office on 01978 841300.