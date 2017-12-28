Homes proposals dominate first North Shropshire planning meeting of 2018

Plans for housing across north Shropshire will dominate the first councillor-led planning meeting of the year.

The North Shropshire Planning Committee is set to meet on January 9 when it will look to make a decision on six applications – five of which relate to the development of dwellings.

Top of the agenda is a proposal by John and Stacey Davies to build an affordable home for themselves in Maesbrook. He has the support of Kinnerley Parish Council, however an objection has been received from neighbour Tony Harey who says the new building will lead to loss of privacy and additional traffic.

Plans to build a home on agricultural land at Lee, near Ellesmere, is also on the agenda as it is contrary to the county plan, but has the support of Ellesmere Rural Parish Council and the local Shropshire councillor Brian Williams.

Others items on the agenda include reserved matters for 25 homes on land at The Cross in West Felton after the outline permission was granted by committee with the condition that it makes the final decision on the access, appearance, landscaping and scale of the properties, while a variation to amend the access to the same development will be considered separately.

The meeting will also look at the controversial plans for an Aldi store in Whitchurch and plans for up to five homes in Prees.

Full reports including recommendations for or against the proposals will be released next week and the meeting itself will begin at 2pm at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.