Plea for performers to help bring Hollywood hit to the Oswestry stage

Would you like to get involved with a project to bring a Hollywood hit to the Oswestry stage?

Well look no further than the Oswestry Musical Theatre Company’s latest production – their take on the James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim hit Into the Woods.

The Disney film version was released in 2014 and included a host of top names including Meryl Streep, James Corden and Emily Blunt who portrayed characters from several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault tales such as Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Cinderella.

OMTC hopes to put on its production in mid 2018, but is searching for a wide range of singers to take up the many roles, including sopranos, alto, tenor/bass; a director who will then be responsible for assembling a creative team; and an accompanist.

A spokesperson added: “OMTC hope to start rehearsals soon into the New Year and will hold open auditions. Please watch out on our page for dates.

“The show will be in April or May, dependant on the director’s wishes.”

Anyone interested on taking on the director’s role is asked to get in touch via email omtc@omtc.info or through Facebook by January 1, 2018, while anyone interested in one of the roles can get in touch in the same way.

The list of character roles are: narrator, Cinderella, Jack, Jack’s mother, baker, baker’s wife, Cinderella’s stepmother, Florinda (stepsister), Lucinda (stepsister), Cinderella’s father, Little Red Riding Hood, witch, Cinderella’s mother, mysterious man, wolf, wolf no. two (optional), granny, Rapunzel, Rapunzel’s prince, Cinderella’s prince, steward, giant, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty.