Warning after reports of man trying to break into cars in Oswestry

Oswestry residents have been warned to stay vigilant following reports of a man trying to access vehicles in the town.

West Mercia Police say the reports relate to an unknown man trying to get into vehicles in the Border Close area and say CCTV is currently being reviewed.

A spokesperson added: “Please be vigilant, keep cars and house doors locked and report any suspicious activity to the police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to come forward by calling 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.