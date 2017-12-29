Locals named in New Year's Honours list

The New Year’s Honours list has been announced, and it features some Oswestry locals.

Parish Councillor Colin Case, from Ruyton XI Towns, was awarded the British Empire Medal for voluntary and charitable services to the community in which he lives.

He said he was “honoured” to be included.

“I’ve known about it for about three or four weeks and I’ve been biting my tongue ever since,” revealed the 71-year-old.

“It’s a huge honour and it’s really nice. I’m quite looking forward to the investiture with the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Algernon Heber-Percy and then we get to go to a garden party at Buckingham Palace in the summer.”

Cllr Case has been involved in numerous groups in the village including supporting the village hall, a governor at St John the Baptist Primary School and his 11 years as a parish councillor, 10 of which he has served as chairman.

He is also a volunteer with the Lyneal Trust based near Ellesmere.

Elizabeth June Lawrence, from Sweeney Mountain in Oswestry, has also been awarded a British Empire Medal.

The medal is awarded for meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the Crown.

Mrs Lawrence is a director and chair person of the trustees of Perry Riding and Driving in Baschurch.

She spent 25 years in HM Forces, and had a long time role as a regional carriage driving representative. She has experience and knowledge of the equestrian industry, and was appointed senior church warden of Moreton Church.

Both Ms Lawrence and Cllr Case join a prestigious roll call for this year’s honours with the likes of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and former Liberal Democrat leader and deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, both becoming sirs, while ballet dancer, Strictly Come Dancing judge and supporter of Ellesmere College, Darcey Bussell becoming a dame.