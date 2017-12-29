Police called to scuffle at Oswestry pub on Christmas Day

Police were called to an Oswestry pub on Christmas Day after a scuffle broke out.

The incident happened at The Highwayman on Shrewsbury Road shortly before 3pm much to the dismay of guests who were tucking into their festive dinner.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said they are appealing for anyone with information to help with their enquires.

They added: “We were called at 2.45pm on Christmas Day following reports of disorder outside a pub on Shrewsbury Road in Oswestry.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident.

“Nobody was thought to be injured and nobody was arrested.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 quoting incident reference number 298s of December 25, 2017.