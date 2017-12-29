Shropshire partnership celebrates 10th anniversary by handing out £15,000 in funding

A partnership between Shropshire Council and its recycling and waste contractor Veolia has marked its 10th anniversary.

And to celebrate the occasion thousands of pounds in funding was presented to a variety of local community groups who do their bit to improve or protect the environment.

The Make a Difference scheme presented cheques totalling £15,000 to 36 groups and societies from across the county at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.

Steve Mitchell, director of Midlands West for Veolia, said: “The Make a Difference campaign is our way of celebrating 10 years of hard work with Shropshire Council. It has been our pleasure to hear about the work these fantastic groups have been doing and the future projects they are about to embark on.

“We are a very community minded company and are always striving to do our part to support local projects and ventures.

“Since taking over the contract in 2007 residents across the county have increased the recycling rate from 37 per cent to 54 per cent; while the amount of non-recyclable waste going to landfill has decreased by 80,000 tonnes a year.”