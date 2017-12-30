Shropshire drivers warned that New Year's Day is worst for drink-driving

Drivers in north Shropshire are being warned that January 1 has been the worst day for drink-driving for the last four years.

In research undertaken by insurance website Confused.com, it was found that 119 motorists were pulled over for drink-driving on January 1, 2017.

This was more than double the next worst day, May 7, 2017, which came in at 54 positive tests while the research found that 25 per cent of those tested knew they were over the limit after the previous night, but still drove.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: “New Year’s Day is a fresh start for a lot of people, but unfortunately some drivers are starting the year the wrong way.

“The fact the most offenders are consistently caught on this day suggests drivers are getting behind the wheel while they’re still over the limit from seeing in the New Year the night before.

“Alcohol can take a lot longer to leave the body than expected. We don’t expect drivers to give up alcohol on New Year’s Eve, but we strongly advise they plan their night sensibly and make sure they are leaving enough time between drinking and driving the next morning.”