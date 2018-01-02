Oswestry Olympians celebrate a great season with 'family' gathering

Oswestry Olympians’ junior members were joined by family and friends as they hosted their annual presentation evening recently.

The gathering at Oswestry Rugby Club was organised by Dave, Rose, Emelia and Sam Newton and began with team games with members, siblings, parents and grandparents all participating.

Having worked up an appetite, everyone refuelled through a ‘bring and share’ buffet before junior co-ordinator, Tracy Bathers, paid tribute to the members, parents and coaches who had worked together throughout the year.

Tracy and Natalie Bathers, who coaches the older juniors, presented club awards for 2017.

Members’ times and distances for track and field events had been recorded from competitions and training sessions enabling them all to gain UK Athletics certificates for pentathlon or heptathlon.

Special awards were also presented before the team spirit within the club was epitomised when members of all ages joined in a karaoke and dancing to complete an evening which was enjoyed by all.

Such was the success that the Newton family has agreed to organise the event again next year with Friday, November 9 at Oswestry Cricket Club already pencilled in diaries.

Main trophy winners:

Shropshire Under 10 Girls’ Cross Country Team Champions 2017: Poppy Kendrick Jones, Seren Roberts, Ellen Gray, Jess Steel and Lexie Youens; Club Record Breakers for 2017: Poppy Kendrick Jones (U11G 600m), Fergus Downey (U15B 300m), Lucy McGlinchey (U15G shot put), Liam Rawlings (U15B 1500m and 3000m), Lucy McGlinchey (U15G shot put) and Kate Pugh (U17G 800m); Shropshire representative in the English Schools’ Track and Field Championships: Liam Rawlings (7th in 1500m); Doug Morris Memorial Trophy for leading club runners in Cross Country: Poppy Kendrick Jones (U11), Bethan Jones (U13), Liam Rawlings (U15) and Cameron Van Onselen (U17); Trophies for commitment to club activities and support to other members: Lee Morris Memorial to Seren Roberts (U11), Simon Booth Memorial to Mia Wyatt (U13) and David Lawson Memorial to Jannick Jones (U15).