Planners refuse Oswestry home proposal

Planners at Shropshire Council have rejected a request to build a house in Oswestry.

Applicant John Nisbet Read had hoped to build the four-bedroom home on unused land off Croeswylan Lane.

However, the plan caused controversy among neighbours who started a petition against it and said it would increase traffic and set a precedent for more housing in the future.

Case officer Janet Davies said: “The proposed new dwelling and garage would be located outside of the Oswestry settlement boundary at a point where the lane becomes more rural in character.

“The proposed development would result in a visual encroachment within the open countryside and would conflict with development plans policies which restrict the spread of housing within open countryside locations.

“Furthermore, the application is deemed to be lacking in detail in relation to ecology and trees.”