Three injured after A5 collision between Halton and Chirk

THE A5 near Chirk has reopened following a crash.
Traffic Wales reported just before 10.30am that the A5 was closed in both directions between Halton A483 and Chirk as a result of a crash.
The road has now reopened in both directions.
An ambulance was called to the scene, where three people – a young boy and a man and woman in their 30s – were assessed and treated for minor injuries.
They did not require hospital treatment and were discharged at the scene.
