Applications invited from Oswestry groups for cash from popular Bonfire and Fireworks charity evening

The town council and the Borderland Rotary Club of Oswestry have established a grant fund from the proceeds of the Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks evening.

Each year the intention is for all the income from the popular event be given out in community donations to support local clubs, organisations and other local events.

The establishment of the fund is as a result of the town council deciding not to recover its costs of buying the fireworks each year, which is then added to the actual profits from the event.

Over the past 29 years, more than £80,000 has been distributed to local good causes.

Applications are now invited for funds available from the 2017 Bonfire and Fireworks evening.

Applicants must be based, and the activity to be funded, in Oswestry itself. Grants will not fund staffing or administrative costs and the organisation must have a bank or building society account.

Applications may be awarded towards the criteruia below but flexibility will be maintained to support any local good cause as considered appropriate:

– Improving quality of life

- Promoting and increasing participation and volunteering

- Supporting the use of local facilities

- Supporting the purchase of items of equipment

- Funding towards educational visits or activities

Application forms are available from Oswestry Town Council and the closing date for return is January 31.

Normally, no grant to local good causes will exceed £500 to ensure the widest possible benefit from the overall fund is achieved.

For further information contact the town council on 01691 680222 or email enquiries@oswestry-tc.gov.uk