Shrewsbury roadworks causes diversions for Oswesty bus users

Six weeks of roadworks in Shrewsbury town centre will lead to disruptions for Oswestry bus users.

Wyle Cop will be closed one way from Monday until February 18 to allow for resurfacing works on the carriageway leading to a diversion being set up.

Arriva Bus, which runs the 70 service from Oswestry to Shrewsbury and back, said the diversion will only impact the 8.30am route from the bus station to Shrewsbury College. It will now operate via Castle Foregate, St. Michaels, Ditherington Road, Heathgates, Telford Way, Robertson Way, Bage Way, Haycock Way to Shirehall, before picking up the normal route from London Road.

More details on the roadworks will be updated in the coming day via Shropshire Council’s website www.shropshire.gov.uk/roads-and-highways/roadworks-and-road-closures/closure-and-diversion-information/wyle-cop-one-way-closure-downhill