British Heart Foundation makes appeal for unwanted Christmas gifts

A national charity is calling on people to donate unwanted or unsuitable gifts given to them over Christmas.

The British Heart Foundation, which has a branch in Oswestry, is asking people not to throw items away but instead donate them so they can be sold to raise vital funds for its life-saving heart research.

A spokesperson said: “The BHF is happy to take good quality unwanted Christmas gifts as donations to help continue the fight for every heartbeat. BHF shops sell a vast array of items from clothes, shoes, handbags, jewellery and accessories to DVDs, CDs, vinyl, books, homewares and children’s toys – nothing goes to waste.”

To arrange for a free collection visit www.bhf.org.uk/shop or call 0808 250 0220 or visit the Oswestry branch on Church Street.