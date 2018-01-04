Daredevil teddy bears take to the skies above Oswestry

Adventurous teddy bears and cuddly toys of all shapes and sizes took to the skies above Oswestry on Boxing Day.

Dozens of furry friends signed up to the annual zipwire challenge hosted by St Oswald’s Parish Church which sees them zoom down from the 90-foot tower to their waiting owners in the churchyard below.

This year’s event raised £140 in aid of the bells and the creation of a new bell-ringing learning centre.

Brian Rothera, tower captain, said: “It was a fantastic day and people were very generous.

“We had about 70 people come to the top of the tower and about 40 bears take on the zipwire.

“We were lucky that although the weather had been bad the few days before it did brighten up on the morning so people got some spectacular views of Oswestry.”