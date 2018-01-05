Pickpockets stike in Oswestry on Boxing Day

Pickpockets struck in Oswestry on Boxing Day.

Police are appealing for information after a wallet was lifted from a victim’s coat pocket shortly after they had withdrawn cash from an ATM in Church Street at around 2pm.

Debit cards were then used fraudulently.

The incident was reported to police on December 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident reference number 0346s 281217.