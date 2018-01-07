Call for volunteers to support Guide Dogs charity in Shropshire

A national charity has launched an appeal for volunteers to lend their support in 2018.

Guide Dogs is looking for committed volunteers to fulfil a broad range of roles across Shropshire, Staffordshire and The Black Country.

A spokesperson said: “Volunteering can have a massively positive impact on people’s health an reduce loneliness, and improve mental health.

“It can also provide opportunities for personal development allowing people to gain practical experience and skills providing a path to qualifications and further employment.”

The Guide Dogs Shrewsbury Mobility Team offers a wide range of geographic locations for volunteering. There is also a diverse range of opportunities for volunteers in dog roles, such as puppy walkers and boarders, but also in non-dog roles, such as fundraising co-ordinators, photographers, sighted volunteers.

The diverse range of roles ensures there is an opportunity for people with a diverse range of skills training and support is provided for all roles,

If you would like to find out more about this or any of our volunteering opportunities, please call our Shrewsbury office on 0345 143 0226 visit the website www.guidedogs.org.uk/supportus/volunteering or email Valerie.Jobes@guidedogs.org.uk