Oswestry's Hope House calling on fundraisers for sporting challenges

Oswestry’s Hope House is looking for energetic people to sign up to their sporting fundraising events for the coming year.

The hospice is looking for people to form part of Team Hope House and Ty Gobaith in 2018 as the children’s charity back a range of events from half marathons, aquathons and triathlons as well as organising their popular annual Cycle Challenge and their brand new Snowdon Trek.

Both the Chester Half Marathon and Shrewsbury Aquathon on April 29 are in Hope House’s sights and if anyone has already registered for these events or wish to register for an event not listed, they can still become part of Team Hope House and Ty Gobaith by committing to raise minimum sponsorship.

The first ever Hope House and Ty Gobaith one day Snowdon Trek will take you to the summit of the highest mountain in England and Wales, Mount Snowdon, on Sunday July 1.

The trek will follow the most popular route to the summit, the Llanberis Trail, with a team of experienced mountain guides, guiding you along the route at check in points. Registration is £20 plus £100 sponsorship per person (to include free t-shirt).

The annual Hope House and Ty Gobaith Cycle Challenge reaches its 10th anniversary in 2018 and will take place on Sunday August 5.

The popular ride will be going back to its original two scenic routes – 56 miles to Lake Vyrnwy and 72 miles to Bala Lake. Cyclists will be treated to a snack stop at a Half Way Feed Station and a delicious home-made feast of cakes and savouries at the end.

Cyclists can register for the early bird price of £25, on the day entry will be available at £35.

If you would like to sign up for any of the events visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/whatson or call the fundraising office on 01691 671671 / 01492 596 581