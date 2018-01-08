Oswestry's maternity unit closes its doors less than a week after reopening

Campaigners are still urging women to use Oswestry’s maternity unit – despite it closing overnight less than a week after it reopened.

Health bosses confirmed the ‘temporary suspension’ of services from 8pm on Sunday to 8am on Monday was because of short-term staff sickness.

However, those fighting to keep the unit open say women must use it or face losing it.

Liz Grayston, from the ‘Save Oswestry Maternity Unit’ group, said: “How can they say they recruited enough staff? Shrewsbury MLU is closed and a member of staff is off sick and yet they still have to close Oswestry? It is very damaging.

”There are women who are ready to go to Oswestry and want to use it, but then they go and shut it. It is really frustrating.

”People need to use it or they will lose it.”

The closure comes just days after it was reopened following a six-month suspension of birthing services because of staff shortages, however no babies were born at the unit last week.

Sarah Jamieson, head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said women booked to give birth at Oswestry MLU who went into labour during the temporary suspension of services were offered a birth at another MLU.

She continued: “Unfortunately, due to short-term sickness, it will be necessary to suspend services at Oswestry MLU from 8pm on Sunday until 8am on Monday.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”