FC Oswestry Town win again as Chirk AAA stunned at home

North West Counties League Division One

Chadderton 0

FC Oswestry Town 1

A Jack Harris strike on the hour was enough to give Town all three points on the road at Chadderton on Saturday and giving them back-to-back wins.

The win – Town’s 10th of the season – keeps the Park hall men within 10 points of AFC Blackpool in sixth spot albeit having played three games more.

Harris’s goal sealed a classic away win for Oswestry who have finally found their feet under the management duo Richard Williams-Cooke and Ryan Butcher.

They will look to keep the pressure on the top six when they travel to Eccleshall on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.

Welsh National League (Wrexham Area)

Premier Division

Chirk AAA 2

Buckley Town 3

In a game of two halves it was Buckley who came out on top with a last-minute winner in a dramatic top of the table clash at Holyhead Road on Saturday.

Chirk took the lead on the half hour mark when Chris Bennion cut in from the right to deliver a great ball for Matthew Woods to tap in from close range.

Chirk looked like they had wrapped up the points on the hour mark when leading scorer Louie Middlehurst put them further ahead when he shot home after a goalmouth scramble.

However, the Bucks had other ideas when Luke Blizard pulled a goal back with 20 minutes remaining. It was looking ominous for Chirk with the away side putting the Colliers under some real pressure.

They got their deserved equaliser with five minutes left through Paul Keenan and it took a fantastic 25-yard free kick from Jake Roberts in the last minute to seal the points for the away side.

A disappointing end to the game for Chirk, who drop into fourth place and will have to pick themselves up for their big Welsh Trophy game at Llanrug next week.

A big bonus will be the return of key defender Jake Ellison who missed the game through suspension.

However both Liam Sklenar and Lewis Clamp miss out with both being cup-tied for the clash which kick-.

In the Welsh National League Reserve Division, Chirk’s second string picked up a point in a six-goal thriller but will be disappointed to have missed out on all three points.

Chirk raced into a three-goal lead with two goals from Donal McKenna and an own goal but Mold fought back and equalised with the last kick of the game.

The reserves are without a fixture on Saturday.

West Midlands Regional League

Bilston Town Community 3

Ellesmere Rangers 2

Rangers’s miserable run of form after a bright start to the season continued when they lost out to Bilston on Saturday.

The defeat to a team below them has seen the Beech Grove men slip from potential title candidates to ninth in the the table, nearly 14 points off top spot.

The Mere Men will be looking to bounce back on Saturday when they host Dudley Town at 3pm on Saturday.

Division One

St Martins 1

Newport Town 0

The Saints went marching on as top of the table Newport Town were beaten at Park Hall on Saturday.

St Martins started the brighter team, creating the first chance of the game early on when Shawn Melusi plays a great ball for Jamie Hands to run onto but the Newport keeper snuffed out the danger.

​Five minutes before half time, Melusi played a ball to the feet of Hands, whose shot was saved by the Newport keeper and the ball was cleared.

​A few minutes into the second half and St Martins grabbed the first goal of the game, the home side applying the pressure trying to get a scoring opportunity and the ball fell to Callum Graybrook who took his time to place the ball out of reach of the keeper.

​St Martins travel to Worcester Raiders in two weeks for their next game of 2018 and hope to keep the four-game winning streak going.

Shropshire Premier League

Division One

St Martins Village 4

Stoke Heath 0

The Villagers stretched their lead at the top of the division to eight points as they hammered Stoke Heath.

After an end-to-end opening ten minutes, Aaron Davies whipped in a cross which ended up in the back of the net to put the Village in the lead, which they kept until half-time.

The second half saw a continuous amount of pressure and possession from Stoke Heath but the Villagers remained solid and battled well, with a counter attack finishing with top scorer Zakh Ward through on goal to double the lead.

The tide started to change and St Martin's began to play some nice football and looked dangerous on the attack. Substitute Lewis Jones came on and made immediate impact when he slotted the ball past the goalkeeper for a lovely finish, and then Ward scored again to make it 4-0 to the Village.

Man of the Match went to Luke Riley and this week, they host Madeley at the Playing Fields for a 2pm start.

Meanwhile, Gobowen’s first clash of 2018 was postponed and this week, they will host Newport Town Reserves at 2pm.

JT Hughes Montgomeryshire League

Four Crosses’s Central Wales Cup adventure came to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 after extra time by Newcastle Emlyn in the third round.

Llanrhaeadr were also knocked out as they lost 1-0 to Radnor Valley.

In Division One, much of the action was postponed while in Division Two, Llanfechain drew 2-2 with Kerry Reserves but Llangedwyn beat Abermule Reserves 2-1.

Fixtures are yet-to-be released for this week.