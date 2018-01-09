TNS Ladies miss big teams in round four of the Women's FA Cup

The New Saints Ladies boss Andy Williams is insisting that while his side will give Chichester City all the respect they deserve, he is viewing their Women’s FA Cup fourth round clash as ‘winnable’.

Saints continued to make history when they beat Newcastle 2-1 on Sunday to seal their spot in round four for the first time and will face City on February 4 at home.

Round four is when women’s football’s leading lights, such as Everton, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City entered the competition and Williams admitted he would have been delighted to draw one of them.

But he was positive they still can in round five.

“It’s obviously a proud moment for the team and what we’re trying to achieve,” he said. “I’ve only been here for six months and I’m very proud.

“We are happy to have made a bit of history by getting into the third round and now we’ve made more by going a round further.

“As a coach. any team that can make it through to this round must have something about them. Chichester City will have deserved to be in this round, just like us.

“We want to show then the greatest respect as they beat Luton Town, a team who have great pedigree in women’s football. As for the teams that were left in the competition, you could divide them into two pots – winnable and unwinnable.

“This is certainly a winnable game and we’re delighted to have a home draw. I would have liked a game against one of the big teams but let’s save that for the next round.”