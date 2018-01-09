U-turn as conservation officer calls for conditions on Moreton Hall theatre

A state-of-the-art theatre at Moreton Hall School could go ahead providing certain conditions are met.

Ruth Hitchen, conservation officer at Shropshire Council, had previously called for more information on the proposed creation of the £1.45 million Holroyd Community Theatre in Weston Rhyn.

However, she is now satisfied after photomontages of how the new building would fit in with the rest of the school – which features a Grade Two listed building plus a 17th century Manor House.

She said: “It is still considered that any impact is likely to cause less than substantial harm to the designated heritage assets and that public benefits can be weighed against any harm.”

Mrs Hitchen added: “If permission is forthcoming at this stage [suggest conditions would be ] landscaping within the site, materials for the building and surfacing.”

Meanwhile, Shropshire Council’s highways team has requested further information to allow it to make a recommendation.