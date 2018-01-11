Montgomery canal restoration: 10 years on

The volunteers from the Shropshire Union Canal society have been working on the restoration of the canal between Redwith Bridge and Crickheath near Pant, which is just south west of Oswestry, since 2008.

A section measuring 450 meters was completed in 2014 and the new section to be restored is from Pryces Bridge to Crickheath Bridge which is a distance of 735 metres.

A first section measuring 80 metres has been shaped and lined with layers of waterproofing materials and then block paved with concrete building blocks.

This section has been filled with water by Canal and River Trust and is currently being tested.

The next section, the second one, measuring 126 metres has been ecologically cleared of great crested newts, and, is now being prepared for shaping and then, lining and block paving, from April onwards.

The third section, measuring 160 metres, is now being cleared of vegetation and trees so that newt fences can be installed around the area to facilitate the trapping and removal of endangered creatures so that this site can be prepared later in the year.

Canal and River Trust have engaged contractors to reconstruct the ‘Winding Hole’ at Crickheath in 2018.

Volunteers are due to remove all trees foliage and other material from the canal bed there, in February of this year, to prepare the site for this work to begin.

The aim is to have this further 730 metres stretch of canal put back in water by 2020, and, thus allow boats to turn round there.

This will extend the operable navigation from Canal Central at Maesbury and bring boats closer to Llanymynech.