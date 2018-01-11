New homes planned for Queen's Head

Plans to build six new homes in Queen’s Head have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

The application by Peter and Elaine Lawrence would see the three-bedroom properties, including one affordable home, built on land south of Clifton Villas.

It includes spaces for 12 vehicles.

Planning permission was previously granted for four homes on the site with reserved matters outstanding.

David Parker, agent, said: “The applicants now wish to pursue a revised development of six smaller semi-detached dwellings on the site, which they intend to develop and sell themselves. They still intend to meet the unilateral undertaking that one of the six dwellings will be an affordable dwelling.

“They feel that this revised scheme will offer younger and lower income households in the parish the opportunity to purchase a new home in the area.”

A decision from Shropshire Council is expected by February 27.