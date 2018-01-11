Oswestry church reveals plans for new £1 million building

A church in Oswestry has revealed plans to build a new £1 million building in the heart of the town.

Hope Church says the community facility on English Walls will be more accessible to its congregation and allow it to expand activities run for the community and other organisations.

The church has been based in Laburnum Drive for over 50 years.

“We really want to make a difference in Oswestry and relocating our building will really help us do that,” said Pastor Derek Hughes.

“This new facility will be a great asset for Oswestry.”

Planning permission, which includes demolition of two buildings, has already been applied for the new ‘multi-functional’ building which will be adjacent to the Central Car Park and opposite the town’s Poundland store.

It is expected to cost at least £1 million.

It follows a busy 2017 for Hope Church as it expanded its community provision with the introduction of Osbless (a week of volunteering), a new job club and IT club (in partnership with Foodbank).

Pastor Hughes said: “It is this heart for the community that has prompted the church to look for more ways to help Oswestry and relocate its building.”

A decision is expected to be made by Shropshire Council by March 7.