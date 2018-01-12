National companies to feature at North Shropshire College careers fair

National companies including Caterpillar and Arla will feature at this year’s North Shropshire College careers fair.

The event on Wednesday, January 31 at the Oswestry Campus and Thursday, February 1 at the Walford Campus near Baschurch, will also feature many more exhibitors with the hope to give students, secondary pupils and members of the public the chance to find out more about further study and career opportunities available to them.

Both events take place from 2pm to 6pm.

Jo White, business development manager at NSC commented: “The careers fair is an excellent way for both our students and the public to engage with exhibitors and find out more about the opportunities available to them.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming the exhibitors to both campuses and we are sure the event will be a huge success.”

If you are interested in booking an exhibitor stand at the fair there is still time and you can do so through Penny Hardy via email p.hardy@nsc.ac.uk or by telephoning 01939 262187