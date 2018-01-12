Revamp of former Oswestry bakery gets green light

A major refurbishment of a former Oswestry bakery has received the go-ahead.

Dorset-based building contractors Jordan and Faber Ltd had sought permission for the conversion of the Grade Two Listed former Greggs on Church Street which has been closed since 2014 when it relocated to the neighbouring building.

The plans would see it converted into four retail units and a restaurant on the ground floor, with the first floor turned into three residential properties.

It had received the backing of the town council and the support of conservation.

Planning officer Llinos Jones said: “The conversion of first floor to residential apartments, would provide a functional use for this Grade Two Listed Building.

“The principle of change of use of the first floor to provide apartment are considered to be acceptable, having regard to its sustainable location within Oswestry.

“Therefore, the change of use of first floor to provide apartments are considered acceptable having regard that the proposal will provide a continued use for the listed building.”

She continued: “The building and range has been vacant for a number of years which has suffered with antisocial activities, resulting to broken windows etc. The passageway, which is in continual use by members of the public is currently unattractive and a foreboding space.

“The redevelopment of the building and range especially at such a prominent location is encouraged and would provide a catalyst project which will increase economic and community value within the area.”