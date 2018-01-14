Former North Shropshire College student Ed Miles promotes new book

A former North Shropshire College (NSC) student has returned to promote his new book.

Ed Giles has seen his new book Those with Webbed Feet: All about British Ducks, Geese and Swans published by Brambleby Books.

The book is set to be an informative, entertaining and educational guide covering the different species of swans, geese and of ducks that currently reside in the British Isles.

The visit was well received and was very useful for current agricultural, animal management and countryside management students studying at the college.

Christine Whittingham, learning resources manager at NSC, who organised the visit, commented: “We really enjoyed Ed’s visit and are delighted with the successful launch of his new book.

“The visit was invaluable to both curriculum staff and students alike at our Walford Campus, and we learnt a lot more about his new book as a result.”