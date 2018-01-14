New nursery is set to open soon at former Maesbury school

Unicorn Nursery, which is on the site of the old Maesbury Primary School in Maesbury Marsh, will open next month.

The renovation of the fine old school buildings, on a one and a half acre site, is nearing completion and an opening date has been set for Thursday, February 1.

There has been much interest by former pupils and other Oswestry people in the project, with many expressing how glad they are to see this wonderful building, which is packed with so many memories, being using for educational purposes once more.

The Ofsted-approved nursery, which will be able to cater for around 60 children, will be holding a gala Open Day on Saturday January 27, which will be a chance for prospective parents to see exactly what has been going on at the former school over the past six months.

Proprietor of the family-run group of nurseries, Louise Willmore, said: “We believe we have the best facilities and the best buildings and grounds of any nursery in Shropshire.

“We have so much room, educational resources, books and playthings.

“We also have own our chef on site to provide the healthiest food possible for the children.

“We would like to welcome as many people as possible to the Open Day on the 27th – not just those interested in a childcare place, but also former pupils and staff of the primary school, who have just sent us a card wishing us luck.”

The nursery, the third in the Unicorn Group, is firmly founded on education, with fully-qualified teachers running it, and with a focus very much on the Early Years curriculum.

“With the size of the grounds, we will be opening a Forest School in the summer,” said Mrs Willmore.

“But right now we are concentrating on the indoor facilities, which have been tailor-made for children from six weeks to five years.

“It has the potential to become the biggest nursery in the area, and it is one that is badly needed in the Oswestry and surrounding areas after recent local nursery closures.”

The nursery has already confirmed several bookings – but of course, at this early stage, there are plenty of places left. It will be open from 7.30am to 6pm, 50 weeks of the year, and offering 15 free hours per week for two-year olds, and 30 free hours for three- to four-year-olds, for those who qualify, with complete flexibility for parents.

For more details, to book a place, or to arrange a visit and a tour once it opens, email Unicorn at maesbury@unicornnursery.co.uk or go along and have a look around at the Open Day.

n The Open Day is on Saturday, January 27, from 10am to 2pm, at Unicorn Nursery, Maesbury Road, Maesbury Marsh (SY10 8HD), just a few minutes from the Mile End roundabout.