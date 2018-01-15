Safer School award presented to Nesscliffe pupils

Pupils at a primary school in Nesscliffe have been presented with a ‘Safer School’ award.

Over the last three years St Andrew’s CE Primary School has been involved in the ‘Safer Schools’ scheme, working in partnership with Shropshire Council and West Mercia Police.

During a special school assembly with the PC Ross Cookson and CSO Joseph Bradley, along with Shropshire Council chairman Ann Hartley, congratulated the school and presented to the School Council with their Safer School certificate and sign.

Cllr Hartley recognised the importance that Shropshire schools have for security and safety, particularly for the pupils, staff and visitors and the ‘Safer School’ involvement supports this.

Headteacher Nicola Bond said: “Following both our recent successful ‘Ofsted’ and church inspections, we are very proud of this ‘Safer School’ accreditation and achievement.

“We will continue to work hard to maintain the accreditation.”