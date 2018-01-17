New lease of life for Llanfyllin newsagents

A former owner of a newsagents in Llanfyllin has received the green light convert the building into a house so it can be sold.

Gillian Parry, who ran The Corner Shop with her husband for 16 years, hopes the change of use will be granted by Powys County Council after potential buyers struggled to get a commercial mortgage.

The Grade Two listed building - now known as Corner House on Market Street - has been empty since the business closed in 2016.

Mrs Parry said neighbours and customers were told of the closure in advance and “regrettably supported” the move.

She added: “The property has been on the market for sale for the past seven or eight years with a number of different estate agents. Unfortunately, no-one wants to buy a newsagents these days.

“Just a few yards up the road is the newly built Spar Shop which now supplies the town with newspapers along with everything else, they seem to cover all the town needs.”

Mrs Parry continued: “Our objective for applying for change of use is if the property was all residential it would make it far more attractive for proposed buyers to buy with a normal residential mortgage. The stumbling block they have come up against is getting a commercial mortgage which is proving to be impossible.”

She confirmed there would be no alterations to the building as part of the application, adding: “It would be left for any new owners to decided what they would like the room to be.

“It would be up to them to seek any new planning or building applications which may be necessary at that time.”

The change of use was granted by planning officer Sara Robinson on January 11.