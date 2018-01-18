Flood alert for Severn Vyrnwy Confluence

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Severn Vyrnwy Confluence.

A level of 3.1 metres occurred at the Llanymynech Gauge early this morning. A peak level of between 3.7 and 4 metres is expected to occur this afternoon.

The level at the Maesbrook Gauge was 0.5 metres and rising slowly, and level at the Crew Green Gauge was 3.1 metres and rising.

A peak level of between 5.3 and 5.5 metres is expected to occur this afternoon.

People are being told to be cautious.