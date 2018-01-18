Oswestry Boys and Girls Club scores new kit thanks to STAR Housing grant

A new kit is being proudly warn by the Under-8s squad of Oswestry Boys and Girls Club after they were awarded more than £500 from STAR Housing’s Community Chest fund.

The kit, which benefited from a £529 grant, includes shirts, shorts, socks and rain jackets for all of the club’s players, which are worn during their training sessions and weekly fixtures across the county.

Adam Woodcock, the club’s joint manager along with Gary Jones, said: “We would both like to thank Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing for its generosity and support in supplying the team with their new kit for the forthcoming season.”

The club has been an essential part of the community for over 40 years, assisting to create excellent young sportspeople, some of whom have even reached Premier League teams.

Training events take place at Oswestry Boys and Girls pitches at Park Hall and Oswestry’s Cae Glas Park on a Thursday evening during the winter months.

Martin Whitelegg, STAR Housing’s Neighbourhoods manager, added: “We were really pleased to be able to award this fantastic local team money to buy the kit they need.

“The club does a great job in promoting inclusion within the local community and is heavily supported by volunteers, many of who are the children’s parents.

“I wish them the very best for the rest of the season and the next.”