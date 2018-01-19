Brainteasers will test canal buffs at annual gathering near Whittington

A canal quiz takes place near Whittington next month.

The annual gathering of the Shrewsbury, District and North Wales branch of Inland Waterways Association will take place at the Narrowboat Inn on Monday, February 5, featuring questions set by last year’s winning team, Michael and Eileen Limbrey of Oswestry, and Charles and Sheri Warren of Shawbury.

Michael said: “This quiz has taken place every year for the last twenty years. It is always a popular event – so much so that we have outgrown the room we used to use!

“For over 70 years the Inland Waterways Association has campaigned as a national charity to protect and promote our waterways so that they can be enjoyed by all and today they are more popular than ever.

“A challenge has been delivered to other local canal groups to pit their wits against the branch.

“We have promised that our questions will be within reach of most people, so detailed knowledge of our canals will not be necessary. Well, most of the questions will be!

“We look forward to welcoming members and friends who come along and join us to try to answer some of our questions, or perhaps be entertained as others try to!”

The meeting will begin at 7.30pm with a meal served from 6pm for those who wish.

For more information contact Michael by calling 01691 654081.