Concerns raised over 150 homes plan for Oswestry

A major housing development on the edge of Oswestry has been revealed.

Jennings Estates Ltd hopes to build up to 150 homes off Middleton Road close to the town’s bypass.

Agent Penny Bicknell, of Les Stephan Planning Ltd, said the main purpose of the application is to approve means of accessing the site by improving the road beyond the junction with Aston Way and extending the 30mph zone.

She continued: “As part of the application, road improvements are to be made along this stretch of highway to better accommodate the level of development proposed. The access will take the form of a simple priority junction.

“As agreed with the Highways Authority prior to submission, the carriageway will be widened to a width of 5.5m along the entirety of the site frontage.”

However, the application has already seen some objections from residents concerned by the additional traffic.

Karen Jones said: “For many years I have had lovely views across farmland, from my bedroom window I could see sheep and cows grazing. Now this development will ruin all that.

“Plus the increase in traffic due to the access road being on Middleton Road.”

John Young said he had “nothing against” the proposal, but added: “I do have a concern regarding the level of impact the unavoidable increase in car traffic movements that 150 private dwellings will undoubtedly bring.

“I note that a traffic plan has been developed, which lays down objectives for reducing the number of car traffic movements and ways by which these can be achieved. All very well in principle but in my experience, the reality will be very much different.”

A decision is expected to be made by April 20.