Oswestry Town Council reveals plans to 'go green' with solar energy

A green-energy project may soon be on the way to Oswestry.

Talks have already taken place between the town council and two local schools, North Shropshire College and Oswestry Leisure Centre with a view to placing solar panels on them that can generate electricity.

Any additional power would be sold to the National Grid to create a profit.

Members of the town council’s Amenities Committee will be asked on Wednesday to approve an application for a £20,000 grant from the Rural Community Energy Fund which would cover the cost of a feasibility study to create a ‘Community Energy Scheme’.

The report from assistant town clerk, Arren Roberts, says: “At this stage in the process there is some evidence to suggest that there is some potential to establish a scheme in Oswestry, but it will be for the feasibility study to examine the extent of this potential based on an assessment of community support and the availability of suitable buildings.

“It is important that council understands that their role in any Community Energy Scheme is for them to define and determine - the scheme would be run by a separate legal entity called a Community Benefit Society.”

Shropshire Council is also investigating solar technology with a view to reducing its carbon footprint.