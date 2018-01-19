The New Saints make double swoop as Scott Ruscoe bolsters squad

Scott Ruscoe believes he has signed guaranteed goals as The New Saints boss welcomed a new striking duo to Park Hall.

Irish striker Dean Ebbe and Estonian forward Kevin Kauber were unveiled in Oswestry this afternoon, taking the number 17 and 27 shirts, respectively.

Ruscoe admits the signings have been made with a potential Champions League campaign in mind but says the pair will bring more competition to a squad that’s already performing to a high level.

“We’ve been looking at signings since we took over and planning on where we need to improve, where we needed to add depth,” said Ruscoe.

“It’s pleasing they’ve both signed as it gives us more attacking options and we can play with different formations now which is pleasing.

“The signings are with one eye on Europe but, as I say every time, we’re not carried away. However, we are in a good position in the league and in the other competitions.

“You always need strengthening; before the boys came in we only had two forwards who could be described as number nines. It’s nice to get a number nine and someone who can play across the forward line.

“First of all, the boys will bring competition which will allow the boys to be firing on all cylinders whether they’re playing as a nine or a 10. It gives us something on the bench too as it hasn’t been too strong recently.

“Dean has got pace and is 6ft 2in – he can win headers and has a great touch for a big lad. Kevin is different – he’s small, quick and plays on the shoulder.

“One thing both do is score goals – I’m adding out-and-out goals to the line-up.”

Ebbe, 23, has a wealth of League of Ireland experience and his most recent club was Inverness Caledonian Thistle where he impressed coaches with his scoring.

The tall striker scored in nine consecutive games while in the Scottish Championship side’s reserves.

Ebbe is by joined 22-year-old Estonian Kevin Kauber, who has represented his country at every level below full international, but has been on the bench twice for the national senior side, in games against Andorra and Lithuania.

Ruscoe added the pair could go into Saturday’s Nathaniel MG League Cup final squad if they receive international clearance but are likely to feature Friday’s Welsh Cup clash with Caernarfon.

He also said that Greg Draper could make a return to training as early as next week following his recent ankle injury.