Theft and burglary incidents in Ellesmere

A Stihl chainsaw and a red Honda TRX 420 quad bike have been stolen from a property in Lyneal, Ellesmere.

The burglary took place between 8pm on January 12 and 12pm January 13.

The offenders entered the grounds of a farm and forced their way into a workshop and a garage by breaking the padlock.

If you have any information please contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 0389S 130118.

A theft of an electric fencer and a battery took place in Lyneal between 6pm January 13 and 9am January 14.

To pass on any information please quote the incident number of 0116S 150118.