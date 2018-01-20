TNS boss Scott Ruscoe delighted to get first trophy as Saints win League Cup

The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe has admitted his delight at winning his first trophy since taking the reins at Park Hall after securing the Welsh League Cup tonight.

Jamie Mullan’s second-half strike was enough to give a dominant TNS their record-fourth straight League Cup win against Cardiff Met at Aberyrstwyth.

Ruscoe, who took over from Craig Harrison last summer, insists it’s an honour to manage Saints and believes they were comfortable winners.

“It’s pleasing to get that first one because you’re carrying on the good work of your predecessors, both managers and coaches, so it’s good to get it under your belt,” he told TNS TV.

“And to be given the role of manager of this football club is something I wanted after I finished playing football, so to get my first one under my belt is a good feeling.

“Possession-wise, in the first half, we must have had 75-80 per cent without making it tell. We played some great stuff with Simon Spender and Jamie linking up well while Ryan Brobbel and Chris Marriott were equally proficient on the left.

“We worked hard, we won the ball back and we just didn’t give them a chance.”

Ruscoe is confident his side face a successful immediate future, with Dean Ebbe and Kevin Kauber signing on Friday, and Irishman Ebbe featuring for 20 minutes.

He added: “We have a settled squad at our disposal and you’ve seen with our two new signings on the bench, it gives us more attacking options.

“I wanted to use more subs but they knew what it was like with a tight game like that when it was never over.

“The half-time message was one of encouragement of half-time. We told them to keep doing what they’re doing and the football would come out the winner.

“We know our attacking play is good and we could have had two more at the end. But 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 – it doesn’t matter at the end when it’s a cup final and we’ve won four in a row now.”