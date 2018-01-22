Gobowen man stole mother's credit card and racked up £3,000 bill

A man who went on a spending spree in Oswestry using his mother’s credit card has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Over a two-month period painter and decorator Andrew Owen racked up almost £3,000 in debt on the card.

It was not the first time the recovering drug addict had stolen from his parents, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

Owen was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison, which was suspended for 18 months, when he appeared at court for sentence last week. He must also carry out 100 hours unpaid work and attend drug rehabilitation and activity programmes.

The 39-year-old, of Perry Road, Gobowen, had initially denied the fraud charges, but ahead of his trial in December changed his plea and admitted using the credit card between June and September, last year.

The court heard that the victim kept the M&S credit card hidden in her bedroom and only used it for emergencies, and Owen was not given permission to use it.

Trevor Meegan, prosecuting, said Owen took the card from the family’s home in Gobowen and made a number of cash withdrawals between July and August.

He also went shopping using the card at stores in the Oswestry area, including £250 at the Dog & Bone mobile phone shop, and bought petrol.

Mr Meegan said the defendant was rumbled when his mother received her bill which showed a debt of £2,853 and she confronted him and reported him to the police.

“While he did admit using the card to her when he was interviewed by the police he denied fraud and said his mother had given him permission and had given him the PIN number,” he said.

The court heard Owen had previous convictions dating back to the 1990s which included burglary and drug offences.

Jasvir Mann, for Owen, said his client had long-standing drug issues from when he was a youth and it was not the first time he had stolen from his parents.

He said Owen spent 23 days in custody after his arrest before being bailed in October.

“He has been staying at the Scala House drug rehabilitation hostel in Birmingham and tells me he is now sober and clear of drugs,” he said.