Oswestry Olympians' Aaron miles ahead of the competition

Aaron Warburton was the leading Oswestry Olympians athlete in the recent Sportshall competition held at Much Wenlock.

The Under-11 competitor won both of his races - the two-lap hurdles and the three-lap - by clear margins before nearly pulling back a deficit running the anchor leg in the relay.

His fellow U11 boys made a fantastic start to the third meeting of the season as Ollie Rogers maintained his impressive form for the club to win the two-lap race, before securing fourth in the balance test, while Freddie Heasmer-Jones and Harry Cartwright added to the points tally from the sitting throw.

In the most exciting relay of the day, outstanding third and fourth legs by Ollie and Aaron were not quite enough to catch Bridgnorth leaving the Oswestry team third on the day.

The U11 girls team also finished third with Ellen Gray and Seren Roberts leading the way with second places in the two-lap hurdles and two-laps, respectively.

Lexie Youens (two-lap hurdles), Kate Hotchkiss (two-laps), Jess Steel (three-laps) and Jessica Parsons-Hann (three-laps) all added points in the running events. Consistent performances from all five girls in the field events contributed to the team’s third position.

Second places in the two-laps A and B races from Luke Steel and Markus Tins and further points on the track from Massimo Wyatt, Tom Hotchkiss and Ben Rothera set the U13 boys on the way to another team third.

Massimo confirmed his versatility by winning the speed bounce just two bounces ahead of Ben Rothera. This season’s new members enabled the club to field a full U13 girls’ team with Molly Tinney, Tamzin Guntrip, Lucy Othen and Mia Wyatt taking their team to fifth on the day.

Despite having just two competitors in the U15 girls’ events some determined performances from the talented and versatile Katie Othen and Anna Rothera took the team to fourth. Another club member to show his versatility was Evan Roberts who officiated on behalf of the club in the girl’s vertical jump before donning a club vest to claim a creditable fourth in the U15 boys’ event.

With one more meeting to go, several of the club’s age groups are in contention for overall medal positions.

The date of this final event, which will be held in Oswestry, is yet to be confirmed.