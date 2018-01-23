Call for motorists to park sensibly after causing issues for Oswestry firefighters

Firefighters in Oswestry are urging motorists to think about where they park after they struggled to get to emergencies.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service took to Twitter to reveal there had been “a few occasions” recently when crews had had difficulties getting fire engines between vehicles which were parked on roads.

The latest one was in Ash Road in Oswestry.

They said: “Please think before you park your car in the street.

“There have been a few occasions recently where fire engines struggled to reach incidents, one of the latest was in Ash Road, Oswestry - luckily, the fire was out on arrival.”

The service has previously campaigned to get motorists to park sensibly to save lives by asking them to ensure they vehicle is parked close to the kerb with the wheels facing in line.