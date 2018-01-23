Homes plan in Oswestry finally gets highways backing

A 600-home development in Oswestry has finally received the backing of highways experts.

J. Ross Developments Ltd revealed plans to build on land off Shrewsbury Road in June 2016.

However, officials from Highways England repeatedly asked for a grace period to allow the applicants time to address concerns over the impact the housing estate would have on Shrewsbury Road and the Mile End roundabout.

Catherine Brookes, divisional director at Highways England, has now recommended conditions be attached to any planning permission, including the creation of a construction traffic management plan and the application of reserved matters.

She added the reason is “to ensure the safe and free flow of traffic on the A5 and A483, and to ensure that the A5 and A483 continues to serve its purpose as part of the national system of routes for through traffic.”