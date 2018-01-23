North Shropshire firefighters celebrate success

What does a Shropshire beekeeper, rose breeder, professional golfer and survival instructor have in common?

They are among the latest firefighter recruits to “pass out” after successfully completing the first part of their on going training.

A total of 25 men and women from all walks of life, who joined the service in 2016 and 2017, attended a Celebration of Success event at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury.

They include eight new recruits who operate from fire stations in Ellesmere, Wem, Market Drayton and Hodnet.

Lloyds Animal Feeds employee Chris Birch and Gemma Higgins, a senior residential carer in a children’s home in Wem; both won the Instructors’ Award for their training courses.

They passed out alongside Antony Dubicki, a refrigeration engineer for Cookes Electrical Fab Dec and Ian Williams (all of Ellesmere Fire Station); landscape gardener Paul Watkins; Scott Rollo, who helps to service helicopters at RAF Shawbury (Market Drayton); Royal Mail comms manager Steven Sadler and transport planner Mark Smith (Hodnet).

Among these firefighters another 27 firefighters were praised for completing their final development training. They join more than 300 on call firefighters from 22 county fire stations who respond to 999 calls at a moment’s notice.

Chief fire officer Rod Hammerton praised Shropshire’s newest recruits who would be called on “at the dead of night” to help people “in peril.”

“It will be someone from your community and you are the only people who will be able to help them.”

It was grave situations such as the Grenfell fire tragedy in London when firefighters “went in time and time again” that showed the true spirit of what firefighters were all about, said the fire chief.

Firefighters dealt with floods, worked with police and ambulance staff after terror attacks and worked to keep critical services going in bad weather.

“They constantly practice their skills to be part of a team which they can trust and who trusts them. People who become firefighters believe in honour and duty and true public service,” he added.

Presenting “passing out” certificates to the new recruits Councillor Eric Carter, chair of Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority, said: “Our firefighters are at the forefront of tragic events. These special people will be there to do the job that they do for you, me and everyone. We should be so proud of them.”

Another 29 employees at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also received awards from assistant chief fire officer Dave Myers for their outstanding contribution to the community or for work achievements.

County employers who let their staff “drop everything” to answer an emergency call were also thanked by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and presented with an award at the event last night.